Three arrested for possessing ganja in Karaikal

April 05, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Kottucheri police have arrested three persons for being allegedly involved in sale of ganja and other banned tobacco items at Thiruvettakkudi and seized ₹1 lakh worth of the banned products from them.

The police, who were on night duty on Wednesday, found three persons selling some items under suspicious circumstances to youths and minor boys near Thiruvettakkudi Road. On seeing the police, the three took to their heels. The police nabbed them and found them possessing ganja and banned tobacco items.

The three arrested were identified as V. Raja, 36, from Vadamattam, A. Anthoniraj, 32, from Thiruvettakkudi, and M. Mohamed Yasar, 36, from Sunnabukara road.

