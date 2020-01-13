Three arrested for poaching peafowls in Pudukottai district

Three persons were arrested in neighbouring Pudukottai district on charges of poaching peafowls on Monday. A country gun and three dead birds were seized from the possession of S. Arumugam, C. Perumal and P. Moorthy, all from Ponnamaravathy area.

A police team was conducting vehicle checks in Vayalogam village near Annavasal in the early hours when they stopped a motorcycle on which three persons were travelling. Conflicting replies given by the trio triggered suspicion and the police team checked them, and found a country gun and three dead peafowls allegedly poached by them.

The three were immediately detained and the information about the poaching was passed on to the Forest Department officials in the district.

The accused, the country gun, the dead birds and the motorcycle were all handed over to the Forest Department for initiating legal action. Forest Department officials interrogated the trio. A Forest Department official said a case against the accused would be registered under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.