ADVERTISEMENT

Three arrested for placing lorry tyres on railway track near Tiruchi

June 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police in Tiruchi on Wednesday arrested three persons for placing lorry tyres on the railway track at Mela Valadi near Tiruchi, leading to the detention of Chennai-bound Kanyakumari Express, on June 2.

In the incident that occurred at Mela Valadi, a few km away from Tiruchi junction, a few miscreants placed a couple of lorry tyres on the railway track in the early hours. Kanyakumari Express hit one of the tyres and had to be detained for a while as the power supply was cut off in the impact.

Speaking to journalists, T. Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Railways), Tiruchi, said after the incident, the Government Railway Police, Vriddhachalam, registered a case and formed three special teams to apprehend the suspects.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police probed if there was any conspiracy and summoned more than 30 people for questioning. It was found that the motive behind the incident was to draw the attention of the government to their demand for basic amenities in their locality. Three persons identified as Venkatesan, Prabhakaran and Karthick were involved in it, he said.

The Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested the three men under the provision of The Railways Act. Further, Mr. Kumar said, steps were under way to produce them before the court and issued a warning that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in such kind of incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US