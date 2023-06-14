Three arrested for placing lorry tyres on railway track near Tiruchi

June 14, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Government Railway Police in Tiruchi on Wednesday arrested three persons for placing lorry tyres on the railway track at Mela Valadi near Tiruchi, leading to the detention of Chennai-bound Kanyakumari Express, on June 2.

In the incident that occurred at Mela Valadi, a few km away from Tiruchi junction, a few miscreants placed a couple of lorry tyres on the railway track in the early hours. Kanyakumari Express hit one of the tyres and had to be detained for a while as the power supply was cut off in the impact.

Speaking to journalists, T. Senthil Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Railways), Tiruchi, said after the incident, the Government Railway Police, Vriddhachalam, registered a case and formed three special teams to apprehend the suspects.

The police probed if there was any conspiracy and summoned more than 30 people for questioning. It was found that the motive behind the incident was to draw the attention of the government to their demand for basic amenities in their locality. Three persons identified as Venkatesan, Prabhakaran and Karthick were involved in it, he said.

The Government Railway Police on Wednesday arrested the three men under the provision of The Railways Act. Further, Mr. Kumar said, steps were under way to produce them before the court and issued a warning that strict action would be taken against those who were involved in such kind of incidents.