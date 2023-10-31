Three arrested for killing fish vendor in Tiruchi

October 31, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A special team of Tiruchi City Police on Monday arrested three persons in Perambalur in connection with the murder of 26-year-old fish vendor V. Ramaraj near Kasivilangi fish market in Tiruchi.

The names of the arrested were given as Prakash, Vijayaraj, and Raju. The fish vendor, a native of Perambalur, was hacked to death by a four-member gang in the small hours of October 29.

The Woraiyur police had taken up investigation into the case. Tiruchi Commissioner of Police N. Kamini had formed four special teams to identify and arrest the accused.

During investigation, the police found that Ramaraj was involved in killing Sengotuvel of Perambalur over personal animosity, in 2021, and the trial on a case registered against him by Perambalur town police has been pending in court.

The assailants, who had links with the relatives of Sengotuvel, killed Ramaraj to take revenge, police sources said. The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody at Tiruchi Central Prison.