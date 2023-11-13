Three arrested for indulging in wheeling stunts in Tiruchi

November 13, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Three persons who indulged in motorcycle wheeling stunts have been arrested by Tiruchi City Police.

In the first incident, the police arrested B. Hussain Basha, 24, of Diamond Bazaar area who indulged in the stunt near Periyasamy Towers under Fort police station limits. The motorcycle used by him was confiscated.

Another incident was reported on the stretch between Palpannai and Senthaneerpuram service road, in which the police arrested M. Rajesh, 21, of Tharanallur area.

The third incident took place along Kuzhumayee Road under Government Hospital police station limits, in which the police arrested S. Ajay, 24, of Kallangadu. The motorcycles used by them were seized.

A press release issued by Tiruchi City Police on Monday said separate cases were registered against the three persons for riding dangerously and indulging in wheeling stunts, thereby endangering the lives of people. Action had been taken to remand them in judicial custody, the release said.

It further said stern action would be initiated against those indulging in such bike stunts in Tiruchi City Police limits and steps would be taken to cancel their driving licence.

A press release from Tiruchi Rural Police on Monday said a special team was searching for Manikandan of Thanjavur district and a few others for having indulged in a high-speed bike wheeling stunt by tying crackers in front of the vehicle and lighting them up on the national highway near Pallividai under Samayapuram police station limits a few days ago. A video clip of the stunt was widely shared on social media.

During preliminary inquiry, the police came to know that the stunt was performed by a person hailing from Thanjavur district. Subsequently, Samayapuram police registered a case against P. Manikandan of Srinivasapuram in Thanjavur district, S. Ajay of Kallangadu in Tiruchi and a few others under various IPC sections and under the Motor Vehicles Act. Ajay who was an accomplice in the stunt was arrested by Tiruchi City Police, the release said.