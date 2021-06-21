Tiruchirapalli21 June 2021 18:45 IST
Three arrested for illicit brewing
THANJAVUR
Three persons were arrested on the charges of brewing illicit liquor on Monday.
According to Peravurani police, they came to know illicit liquor was being brewed at a grove at Melamanakkadu hamlet. Hence, a team raided the grove, seized the materials used for preparing arrack and arrested Ayyappan of Melamankkadu, Selvaraj of Rettaivayal and Ganesan.
