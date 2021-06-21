Three arrested for illicit brewing

21 June 2021 18:45 IST

THANJAVUR

Three persons were arrested on the charges of brewing illicit liquor on Monday.

According to Peravurani police, they came to know illicit liquor was being brewed at a grove at Melamanakkadu hamlet. Hence, a team raided the grove, seized the materials used for preparing arrack and arrested Ayyappan of Melamankkadu, Selvaraj of Rettaivayal and Ganesan.

