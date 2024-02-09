GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for illegal sale of drugs in Tiruchi 

February 09, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruchi district rural police on Thursday arrested three persons on charges of illegal sale of drugs to students and possessing weapons near Fathima Nagar in Kattur.

According to the police, based on an alert that a few persons were involved in illegally selling drugs near educational institutions in an autorickshaw, Shanmuga Sundaram, Village Administrative Officer of Pappakurichi village, went to Fathima Nagar in Kattur.

He found that two women and a man were illegally selling drugs to school and college students. Based on his complaint, the Tiruverumbur police arrested them. They were identified as M. Hasan Ali, 26, M. Ramija Begum, 43, and M. Ashika Banu, 20.

The police seized an autorickshaw, tablets, syringes, a sword, and a sickle and booked them under Section 275 (Sale of adulterated drugs) and 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act and Arms Act.

