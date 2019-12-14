Tiruchirapalli

Three arrested for hunting peacocks

TIRUCHI

Three people from Maravanur in Manapparai were arrested for allegedly hunting peacocks on Saturday.

Gopalakrishnan, M. Amutha and M. Kauppaiah were arrested following tip-off from local residents. A team, led by D. Sujatha, District Forest Officer visited the residence of Amutha, and seized peacock feathers, cooking utensils and knives.

“Five men, including a temple priest, who allegedly led the group of hunters, have absconded. We are in search of them,” Ms. Sujatha said. The group had been cooking and consuming the birds, she added.

