Tiruchirapalli

Three arrested for harassing transgender persons in Karur

Special Correspondent KARUR July 29, 2022 17:41 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 17:41 IST

The Karur Town Police arrested three persons on the charge of harassing transgender persons on Thursday night. The accused M. Hariharasudhan (24), T. Manikandan (27) and A. Manojkumar (20) were arrested at Thirukampuliyur service road, Mandikadai service and Kovai road areas. 

Stern action would be initiated against persons who were found wandering in an indecent manner during night hours in these areas, a police press release said. The release further said complaints had been received that transgender persons were indulging in robbery. Tough action would be taken against those transgender persons found involved in robbery at Thirukampuliyur service road and Mandikadai service road areas, the release added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...