Three arrested for harassing transgender persons in Karur

July 29, 2022 17:41 IST

The Karur Town Police arrested three persons on the charge of harassing transgender persons on Thursday night. The accused M. Hariharasudhan (24), T. Manikandan (27) and A. Manojkumar (20) were arrested at Thirukampuliyur service road, Mandikadai service and Kovai road areas.

Stern action would be initiated against persons who were found wandering in an indecent manner during night hours in these areas, a police press release said. The release further said complaints had been received that transgender persons were indulging in robbery. Tough action would be taken against those transgender persons found involved in robbery at Thirukampuliyur service road and Mandikadai service road areas, the release added.

Advertisement

Advertisement