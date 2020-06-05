Three arrested for forcing woman into prostitution

05 June 2020 18:38 IST

THANJAVUR

The Vallam All Women Police have arrested three persons on the charge of forcing a woman into prostitution and abandoning her at Sengipatti in the district recently.

According to police, the Hindi-speaking woman was spotted by the All India Democratic Women’s Association members at Sengipatti on June 1 and was rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital as she was found unwell.

Subsequently, the Sengipatti police were informed about the rescue of the woman and on interrogation it was ascertained that the woman was employed as a domestic helper at a house in Thanjavur. Her employers have allegedly beaten her and abandoned her at Sengipatti as the woman insisted that she be sent back to Bengaluru where her family resides.

Meanwhile, during treatment at TMC hospital it was ascertained that she was pregnant. Further interrogation revealed that the woman who had been brought to Thanjavur from Bengaluru had been forced into prostitution by her employers.

Subsequently, three persons Senthilkumar and Ramachandran and a woman Rajam of Thanjavur were arrested under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act on Thursday night, sources said. The police are also on the lookout of another person who was involved in this crime.