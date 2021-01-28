Three arrested for damaging public property during tractor rally in Tiruvarur

The Tiruvarur police have arrested three persons belonging to Opposition parties on charges of unlawful assembly and causing damage to public property during the tractor rally organised by the All India Kisan Sangarsh Coordination Committee in Tiruvarur on January 26.

While the rally was led by the Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam State Secretary, Masilamani, the Tiruvarur MLA, Poondi Kalaivanan, Tiruvarur District Secretary, Communist Party of India, Sivapunniyam, TNCC District President, Duraivelan and others, the police identified the arrested as Thambusamy of Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharathi of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Durairaj of Communist Party of India.

The police have also booked more than 100 persons, charging them with unlawful assembly, damaging public property, preventing police personnel from executing their duty, attempt to murder and uttering unparliamentary words, sources said.