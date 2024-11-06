Three arrested for assaulting doctor in ESI hospital

Cantonment Police have arrested three men on Wednesday in connection with the assault on a government doctor on the ESI Hospital premises in the city on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly began when the doctor, M. Karthikeyan, 45, an orthopaedic specialist, returning to the hospital, had a verbal exchange with an individual over a traffic issue near the hospital entrance. This altercation escalated when a group attacked the doctor inside the premises, resulting in severe injuries, including a torn ear and multiple wounds. He was admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital the same day.

On Wednesday, the police arrested three accused - Praveen, 33, from Ponnagar and Subramanian ,42, and Akir Badsha, 50, from Periya Milaguparai - based on a complaint lodged by Mr. Karthikeyan. A case was registered under the Tamil Nadu Medical Service Personnel and Healthcare Institutions Protection Act, 2008.

In response to the assault on the ESI Hospital premises, a protest was staged on the ESI hospital campus with the participation of various associations, including the Service Doctors Postgraduate Association (SDPGA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), Association of Government Postgraduate Doctors, and the Tamil Nadu Government Pharmacists Association. The protest was led by T. Aruleeswaran, State treasurer of SDPGA. District secretary A. Thangavel. R. Gunasekaran, vice-president of IMA, and former IMA vice-president M.S. Ashraf were present.