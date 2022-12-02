Three arrested, 250 kg of ganja seized in Nagapattinam

December 02, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons were arrested in Seruthur village in Nagapattinam on Thursday with 250 kg of ganja that was allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka. According to police sources, following a tip-off, Customs Department officials were maintaining surveillance along the coastline for over two days. On Thursday night, they spotted three men loading the consignment onto a fibre glass boat. K. Arulazhagan, 23, M. Kanchinadhan, 27, and R. Venugopal, 27, of Seruthur village in Nagapattinam district were arrested, and 250 kg of ganja reportedly worth ₹1.30 crore were seized from them, police sources said. An investigation is underway, and the police are on the lookout for N. Chandran, 50, the owner of the boat. The boat used for smuggling was also seized.

