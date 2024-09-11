Three agencies engaged to impound stray cattle in Tiruchi

In an effort to intensify the drive to impound stray cattle wandering on city roads, Tiruchi Corporation has roped in three private agencies to seize the cattle heads.

Following repeated complaints of stray cattle menace, three agencies have been appointed to impound stray cattle from roads and shift them to the safe shelter at Konakkarai. While one agency catches stray cattle in Zones I, II and III, another carries out the drive in Zones IV and V. The third agency undertakes special enforcement during the night between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Each agency has been allocated a special vehicle fitted with a hydraulic lift and foldable ramp for impounding and safely shifting stray cattle to the shelter. As many as 10 to 12 cattle heads are being seized per day.

The drive is being carried out across the city, including residential colonies, with a special focus on major roads and market areas to avert traffic bottlenecks. “Since three agencies are engaged, the drive is being carried out round the clock, and it also paves the way for healthy competition among the teams. This also significantly reduced the number of animals wandering on the roads,” said a senior Corporation official.

According to a source, 68 heads of stray cattle causing hindrance to the movement of vehicles on the road were impounded in the last two months, and a fine of ₹1.95 lakh had been collected from the owners who claimed possession of the cattle. At present, 40 cattle heads are sheltered at Konakkarai.

The civic body has seized about 448 cattle heads and has collected a sum of ₹15.25 lakh by penalising the owners and auctioning the stray cattle between November 2022 and September 2024.

Recently, about 15 stray cattle were auctioned for ₹1.37 lakh after no one came to claim the cattle. This is the third time the impounded cattle were auctioned. Earlier, the civic body auctioned 20 unclaimed cattle for ₹1.35 lakh.

Officials sources said the owners of the animals would be fined ₹5,000 for cows and horses and ₹2,500 for calf. After a week, if the animals are not taken back by the owners, they will be auctioned.