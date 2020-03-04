Tiruchirapalli

Three admitted to GH isolation ward

Staff Reporter TIRUCHI 04 March 2020 18:35 IST
Updated: 04 March 2020 18:35 IST

Two men and an infant were admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Wednesday as they were suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19.

They arrived at the international airport here from Malaysia and Sharjah.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said the travellers from Malaysia, a 25-year-old man and a one-and-a-half year old boy, were found to have mild fever and cold. The third patient was a 25-year-old man who arrived from Sharjah.

“All three have been admitted to the isolation ward and we will keep them under observation,” he said.

