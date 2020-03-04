Tiruchirapalli

Three admitted to GH isolation ward

Two men and an infant were admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Wednesday as they were suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19.

They arrived at the international airport here from Malaysia and Sharjah.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said the travellers from Malaysia, a 25-year-old man and a one-and-a-half year old boy, were found to have mild fever and cold. The third patient was a 25-year-old man who arrived from Sharjah.

“All three have been admitted to the isolation ward and we will keep them under observation,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 4, 2020 6:36:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Tiruchirapalli/three-admitted-to-gh-isolation-ward/article30982002.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY