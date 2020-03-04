Three admitted to GH isolation ward

Two men and an infant were admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Wednesday as they were suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19.
They arrived at the international airport here from Malaysia and Sharjah.
Speaking to The Hindu, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said the travellers from Malaysia, a 25-year-old man and a one-and-a-half year old boy, were found to have mild fever and cold. The third patient was a 25-year-old man who arrived from Sharjah.
“All three have been admitted to the isolation ward and we will keep them under observation,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.