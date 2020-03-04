Three admitted to GH isolation ward

Two men and an infant were admitted to the isolation ward of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) on Wednesday as they were suspected to have symptoms of COVID-19.

They arrived at the international airport here from Malaysia and Sharjah.

Speaking to The Hindu, R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, said the travellers from Malaysia, a 25-year-old man and a one-and-a-half year old boy, were found to have mild fever and cold. The third patient was a 25-year-old man who arrived from Sharjah.

“All three have been admitted to the isolation ward and we will keep them under observation,” he said.