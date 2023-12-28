ADVERTISEMENT

Threat mail to Tiruchi airport keeps security personnel on their toes

December 28, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TIRUCHI

District administration bans flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles up to January 2 in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new integrated terminal at the airport

The Hindu Bureau

An email, claiming that explosives have been planted in an aircraft, sent to the Director of the Tiruchi International Airport kept the security personnel on their toes on Thursday.

The email in English claimed that explosives were inside one of the planes at the airport and that they would go off in a few hours. The same mail was sent to some other airports as well, said police sources.

Security personnel were alerted about the threat mail following which detailed checks were carried out on the airport premises. The Tiruchi City Cyber Crime police were inquiring into the mail, the sources added. The mail comes a few days ahead of the visit of the Prime Minister to Tiruchi on January 2 for the inauguration of the new integrated passenger terminal building.

Drones banned

Meanwhile, the Tiruchi district administration has banned operation of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in Tiruchi city limits for security reasons from December 28 to January 2 in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. Action as per law would be initiated against those violating the ban during this period, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar said in a press release on Thursday.

