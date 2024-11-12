Thowheed Jamaath members stage demonstration against Bill

A section of members of Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath (TNTJ) staged a demonstration in Tiruchi on Tuesday protesting against the Centre’s Waqf (Amendment) Bill introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the 1995 Waqf Act.

Men and women owing allegiance to the organisation participated in the hour-long demonstration that was organised at Palakkarai roundabout. The demonstration was led by TNTJ district president Ghulam Dasthagir. They charged that the BJP-led NDA government was attempting to usurp the Waqf properties by bringing in this amendment.

