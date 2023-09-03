HamberMenu
Thousands witness mahakumbabishekam of Arulmigu Mayuranatha Swamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai

September 03, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Holy water poured on the kalasam of Arulmigu Mayuranatha Swamy Temple at Mayiladuthurai on Sunday.

Holy water poured on the kalasam of Arulmigu Mayuranatha Swamy Temple at Mayiladuthurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The consecration ceremony of Arulmigu Mayuranatha Swamy Temple in Mayiladuthurai was performed on Sunday morning with religious fervour and gaiety. Thousands of devotees converged at the town to witness the event of the historic temple.

Mayiladuthurai wore a festive look on Sunday when the mahakumbabishekam was performed around 7.45 a.m. Amid the chanting of Thirumurai and Vedic mantras, priests carried pots containing holy water from ‘yaga salai’ in a procession to the main shrine after special pujas, where they were poured on gold-plated kalasams atop nine-storey Raja Gopuram and vimanas over the sanctum sanctorum of deities.

The event was followed by mahadeeparadhana and special pujas to the presiding deity Arulmigu Mayuranatha Swamy and his consort Arulmigu Abhayambigai. The temple is under the administration of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Mutt.

The historic temple finds references in Tevaram composed by Saiva saints Thirunavukkarasar and Thirugnanasambandhar. The 24th seer of Thiruvavaduthurai Mutt Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swamigal witnessed the consecration ceremony. Collector A.P. Mahabharathi, Superintendent of Police K. Meena, and senior government officials were also present.

Elaborate security arrangements were put in place in the town and movement of traffic around the temple was restricted to facilitate devotees.

