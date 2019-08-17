Thousands throng Mariamman Temple

Thousands of devotees from southern districts thronged Mariamman Temple at Irukkangudi on the occasion of the last Friday of Tamil month Aadi.
Hundreds of devotees carried fire pots as part of their vow. Several hundreds also tonsured their heads, performed angapradakshanam and offered mavilakku to Goddess Mariamman.
Later, the urchava moorthy of Goddess Mariamman was taken out from the temple in a procession on Rishaba vaganam to the moolavar temple on Arjuna nadhi where the deity gave darshan to the devotees.
“The deity will be taken back to the temple on Saturday morning,” said the temple hereditary trustee, S.R.M. Ramamoorthy poosari. Executive Officer of the temple, Karunakaran, oversaw the arrangements.
Over 1,200 police personnel, led by Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police, M. Rajarajan, were deployed for bandobust.
