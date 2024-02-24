ADVERTISEMENT

Thousands take a holy dip at the temple tank in Kumbakonam during ‘Masi Maham’

February 24, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THANJAVUR

A large number of devotees participated in the car festival of the Chakkarapani temple; police had made elaborate arrangements to guide the devotees

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees taking a holy dip at Mahamaham tank in Kumbakonam on the occasion of Masi Maham on Saturday. | Photo Credit: B. Vengadesh

Thousands of devotees thronged the ghats of Mahamaham tank at Kumbakonam in Thanjavur district to take a holy dip on the occasion of “Masi Maham” celebrated with religious fervour on Saturday.

Since morning, devotees from various places gathered in Kumbakonam and lined the streets to witness the procession of deities. Decorated processional deities from various Shiva temples in the town were brought to the Mahamaham tank. Priests performed special puja, abhishekam, and aradhana and the “theerthavari” was held around 12.30 p.m.

The devotees, who thronged the ghats of Mahamaham tank, took a holy dip. The ‘Masi Maham’ falls on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Masi. All the Shiva and Vishnu temples in the temple town wore a festive look and special pujas were performed. Devotees celebrated the occasion with religious fervour. They pulled the car of Chakkarapani Temple with gaiety.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the Thanjavur district police around the Mahamaham tank.

Police forces were deployed at vantage points to guide the devotees from other places.

