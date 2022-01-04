Thousands of paddy bags damaged in recent rain

Farmers allege lackadaisical attitude of staff at open storage facility

Thousands of paddy bags stored at an open storage facility near Kumbakonam were damaged in the recent rain.

According to sources, the paddy procured during ‘kuruvai’ season was stored at five permanent godowns and 24 open storage facilities in the district from where they were moved to rice mills within and outside the delta region.

Meanwhile, thousands of paddy bags that were stored at an open storage facility at Sannapuram near Kumbakonam was damaged in the recent rains causing much worry among farmers who have put their heart and soul to produce the paddy.

While the local farmers alleged that the lackadaisical attitude of the open storage facility staff was the prime reason for the loss of paddy, the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation officials refuted the allegation by pointing out that the tarpaulin covers were removed by the staff for loading the paddy bags in goods carriers for transportation to modern rice mills a few days ago. Unexpectedly the climate changed and heavy rain lashed.

As the showers were heavy and continued for more than 24 hours, the staff were unable to cover the paddy bags resulting in the procured paddy getting drenched and some of the bags damaged by rodents and other animals.

Necessary steps have also been initiated to transfer the paddy from the drenched gunny bags and expedite the movement of paddy to the rice mills, sources said.