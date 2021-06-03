Though numbers dip, there is no let down in testing of samples

Even as the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tiruchi district reports a dip, the district administration continues to test nearly 5,000 samples per day, keeping a check on the spread of the viral infection.

While the number of cases had witnessed a plateau in urban Tiruchi, a significant spike was reported in semi-urban and rural parts of the district. “Areas in Lalgudi, Tiruverumbur and Manapparai marked a significant increase not only due to the lockdown but also because of the spread of the viral infection within clusters in the areas,” a senior health official said.

To continue monitoring people across the district, random tests continue to be conducted. “We take samples from vendors at shops, residents among others. These random samples help determine the spread of infection in pockets,” the official said. When a patient tests positive, at least 30 of his primary and secondary contacts are tested.

The Tiruchi Corporation deployed health officers equipped with pulse oximeters to check the oxygen saturation levels of residents across its 65 wards in four zones. “Since there was a spike in the number of asymptomatic patients, monitoring the residents’ oxygen levels helps to ensure that the infection does not spread to other members of their family,” S. Sivasubramanian, City Corporation Commissioner said.

In the rural parts of the district, Block Health Officers, Village Health Nurses and Primary Healthcare Centres were conducting door-to-door surveillance. According to the COVID-19 treatment protocol released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Primary Healthcare Centres have to admit patients who were COVID-19 positive with oxygen saturation of 90 to 94%. “Only if the patients are not improving will they be admitted to a District Headquarters Hospital, Medical College Hospital or other dedicated COVID-19 treating centres,” the official said.

The enthusiasm of the public to take the COVID-19 vaccine has also helped in containing the intensity of the infection, another health official said. On June 3, vaccine had been taken by 10,085 people, one of the highest responses across the State.