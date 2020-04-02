Those who failed to avail March ration can avail it now: Minister

Food Minister R. Kamaraj has announced that those who have failed to draw their ration for the month of March could draw the same along with the April month allocation.

Disclosing this to reporters at Tiruvarur on Thursday after launching the COVID-19 relief assistance at a public distribution system outlet at Durgalaya Road, Tiruvarur, the Minister said those who were not able to draw the last month’s ration due to COVID-19 scare or any other reason could draw the same along with this month’s allotment.

Apart from extending cash assistance of ₹1,000 each, to 2,01,45,993 smart cardholders in the State, ration goods worth ₹17310.75 lakh would also be provided to the cardholders as COVID-19 relief assistance, Mr. Kamaraj said.

For the 2,364 families in the State, who have been quarantined in view of a person or persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 virus, the cash and ration goods would be delivered at their doorsteps, the Minister added.

Food Minister R. Kamaraj also appealed to the people to practice social distancing at the PDS outlets where circles or boxes have been marked with a one-metre distance between each marking.