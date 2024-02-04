GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thondai Mandala Adheenam Math gets a new pontiff

February 04, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
S. Nagarajan (sporting a garland) who was appointed 234th pontiff (Madathipathi) of the Kancheepuram Thondai Mandala Adheenam Math at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Thondai Mandala Mudaliar Sangam in Tiruchi on Sunday.

S. Nagarajan (sporting a garland) who was appointed 234th pontiff (Madathipathi) of the Kancheepuram Thondai Mandala Adheenam Math at a meeting of the Tamil Nadu Thondai Mandala Mudaliar Sangam in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S. Nagarajan, 64, has been selected as the 234th pontiff (Madathipathi) of the Kancheepuram Thondai Mandala Adheenam Math.

In a meeting organised by the Tamil Nadu Thondai Mandala Mudaliar Sangam in Tiruchi, a seven-member select committee chose Mr. Nagarajan as the new pontiff on Sunday. He succeeds G. Natarajan, 74, who became the 233rd pontiff of the Thondai Mandala Adheenam Math in February 2021 and stepped down in 2022 on health grounds, the organisers said.

The new pontiff would be known as Sri La Sri Thiruchitrambala Gnanaprakasa Desiga Paramacharya Swamigal. He will undergo training for one month at Dharmapuram Adheenam Math in Mayiladuthurai.

