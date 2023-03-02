Thol. Thirumavalavan urges Stalin to take a lead role in uniting the Opposition

March 02, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday said DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin should play a lead role in bringing together all Opposition parties in the country to take on the BJP in next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

The Chief Minister, in his speech on the occasion of his 70 th birthday on Wednesday, had underscored the importance of Opposition unity to defeat the BJP. His speech, delivered in the presence of national and regional leaders, was a political strategy to form an umbrella alliance to defeat the communal and divisive forces. Mr. Stalin had made it clear that any alliance without the Congress would not succeed. The VCK had all along been advocating the need to form a strong alliance at the national level and the CM’s views is an endorsement of the party’s stand, Mr. Thirumavalavan told reporters in Tiruchi.

The VCK leader further said Mr. Stalin should undertake a nationwide tour to meet the Opposition leaders so as to bring them to the table to form an alliance. He should meet Chief Ministers Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar) and others .

On the victory of E. V. K. S. Elangovan of the Congress in the byelection to the Erode (East) constituency, Mr. Thirumavalavan said it was a victory for the United Progressive Alliance. It was a recognition to the good governance of the DMK government in the State, he said.