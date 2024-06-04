Thol. Thirumavalavan romps home in Chidambaram constituency

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan has defeated his nearest rival M. Chandrahasan of the AIADMK with a margin of 1,03,554 votes in Chidambaram constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the counting of votes polled in the constituency began on Tuesday morning, Mr. Thirumavalavan established a lead, although Mr. Chandrahasan got more votes in a few Assembly segments in the initial rounds. The lead was 6,717 at the end of the first round and it was 9,802 at the end of the second round. The margin of difference between Mr. Thirumavalavan and Mr. Chandrahasan began to increase further in the subsequent stages. The margin stood at 23,085 votes at the end of the 5th round. It crossed 30,000 mark in the 6th round.

The fight was intense between the VCK and the AIADMK candidates in Ariyalur, Jayamkondam and Kunnam Assembly segments. The AIADMK candidate secured more votes in most of rounds in Ariyalur and Jayamkondam segments. It was a close fight between them in Kunnam constituency. However, Mr. Thirumavalavan led Mr. Chandrahasan in Kattumannarkoil, Chidambaram and Bhuvanagiri Assembly segments. He established clear leads in Kattumannarkoil and Chidambaram segments right from the first round. Of them, it was Kattumannarkoil segment that boosted the overall lead of Mr. Thirumavalavan.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of 18th round, the lead crossed one lakh margin. Of it, the contribution from Kattumannarkoil segment alone stood at 51,399 votes. The share of Chidambaram segment in the overall lead was more than 20,000 votes. At the end of all rounds, Mr. Thirumavalavan polled 5,05,084 votes and Mr. Chandrahasan secured 4,01,530 votes.

According to official data, P. Karthiyayini of the BJP and NTK’s R. Jancirani polled behind Mr. Thirumavalavan and Mr. Chandrahasan. While the BJP candidate came up in 3rd spot, the NTK candidate sealed the fourth spot. While Ms. Karthiyayini got 1,68493 votes, Ms. Jancirani got 65,589 votes.

It is his third victory for Mr. Thirumavalavan from the constituency since 1999. Out of six attempts, the electors sent him to the Parliament in 2009, 2019 and 2024.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.