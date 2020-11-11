Elaborate arrangements at Thittai

Elaborate arrangements will be made at Sri Vashisteswarar Temple, Thittai, near Thanjavur, to help devotees offer their prayers to ‘Guru Bhagavan’ on the occasion of ‘Guru Peryarchi’ on November 15, according to Collector M. Govinda Rao.

While the entry of children below 10 years and senior citizen into the temple would be barred, all others would be screened for body temperature at the entry point. Wearing of mask had been made compulsory and devotees should wash their hands with sanitizer before entering the temple, he said.

Temporary health posts will function near the temple and mobile toilet facilities, vehicle parking facility and other facilities will be made available for the devotees, added Mr. Rao, who convened a meeting in this regard here recently.

He said that he had directed the Revenue, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Board, District Rural Development Authority officials to ensure necessary facilities were put in place for smooth conduct of the festival.