Thittai Guru Peyarchi: coordination meeting held

April 19, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting to discuss the arrangements to be made for devotees expected to visit Vasishteswarar temple (Guru temple) at Thittai near Thanjavur in view of Guru Peryarchi (transit of Jupiter from Pisces to Aries), was held at the Revenue Divisional Officer, Thanjavur.

Though the Jupiter transit takes place on April 22, the laksharchanai has been planned on May 1 and the parihara homam on May 2 and 3 since the temple authorities expect a heavy rush of pilgrims on Guru Peyarchi since it falls on Saturday.

Various government departments, including the police, have been directed to make sure that elaborate security and basic infrastructure facilities were made available to the devotees who were expected to visit the temple for at least a week from Guru Peyarchi, sources said.

CONNECT WITH US