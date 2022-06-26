This Srirangam school is serving people since 1896

The Girls Higher Secondary School celebrates platinum jubilee

JJayashree Muralidharan, MD, TIDCO, speaks at the platinum jubilee celebration of The Girls Higher Secondary School in Srirangam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

Pep talk by guests of honour, release of postal covers and souvenir, cultural events by alumnae and honouring of retired teachers marked the two-day platinum jubilee celebration of The Girls Higher Secondary School (TGHSS) in Srirangam on Sunday.

The High School Srirangam, a co-educational institution, was founded on January 22, 1896 by R. Veeraraghavachariar. Later in 1947, TGHSS was established to promote literacy among girls and to accommodate the growing demand for student enrollment. In 1963, the institution was recognised as a government-aided school and began using English as its medium of instruction. In 1978, the school was upgraded as a higher secondary school.

The institution has carved a niche for itself in the field of education and is one of the much sought-after schools in Tiruchi district, the alumnae say, adding, it is one of the forerunners in empowering women through education. To further highlight the institution’s uniqueness, they cite the school’s reputation for academic records and consistent pass percentages ranging from 95% to 100% in SSLC and Plus Two examinations.

The celebration kicked off with the lighting of lamps in the campus auditorium. Postal covers were released to commemorate the platinum jubilee celebrations of the school, as well as to mark the 125th Anniversary of the Higher Secondary School for Boys, Srirangam. The retired teachers of the institution were honoured. Music concerts and Bharatanatyam were performed by the alumnae.

Jayashree Muralidharan, Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), released the souvenir and K.N Srinivasan, Committee Member, Srirangam Education Society (SES), received the first copy.

Lauding the school for its contribution to the field of education, Ms. Jayashree said it was one of the best educational institutions that focussed on the holistic development of students. She also exhorted the girls to go for higher studies and pursue at least a post-graduate degree.

Recalling Veeraraghavachariar’s contribution to the field of education, N. Kasturi Rangan, secretary of SES, said the visionary had rendered excellent service to the society by catering to the needs of children of families who cannot afford to pay for education.

T. Tharunkumar, Forest Range Officer, Thuraiyur Range; R. Varadarajan, Committee Member, SES; and Kalavathi Shanmugam, president of EXNORA, Tiruchi district, took part in the celebration.