This road is engulfed by darkness

November 22, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Motorists trying to reach Edamalaipatti Pudur through the service road from the Madurai highway are in a dilemma. During the day, the road makes it easy for motorists to avoid the traffic from the Central Bus Stand and Mannarpuram Junction. After sunset though, the stretch turns nearly invisible making it tough, particularly for motorists who are not so familiar with the road.

The lack of lighting on this winding road makes it accident-prone after darkness sets in. “At times, cattle wander on to the service road from the nearby fields, and blinding headlights of cars and buses makes it tougher for motorists. Women and children cannot walk here safely after sunset because of the isolated bylanes with poor lighting,” G. Thiyagarajan, resident of a gated community in Edamalaipatti Pudur and social activist, told The Hindu.

The area has witnessed an upswing in real estate activity after the announcement of the integrated bus stand project in Panjappur. Barricades, traffic booths with flashing lights and a tall street lamp post alert drivers on both sides of the highway to the approach of the Panjappur intersection. But this is also where the ‘area of darkness’ begins.

“Once pedestrians turn into the road from the highway, they have to adjust to the darkness, and also stay clear of the vehicles from either side. The lamp-posts can be seen only near the ‘Pasumai Poonga’ layout, overgrown with vegetation. Petty criminals can target the public in such ill-lit places. As it is, the area has become a dumping ground for waste materials,” said K. Chandrasekar of Thooimai NGO.

Corporation sources said that the installation of lamp posts would proceed in a phased manner throughout the city, with emphasis on overhauling some of the older fixtures first. Ornamental lights with a vintage touch would be used to beautify key zones in Tiruchi, they said.

“We are looking at sustainable and renewable options like solar energy for street lights. In the meanwhile, the public can suggest areas where lighting is required directly to the Corporation through its social media handles and helpline,” said a senior official.