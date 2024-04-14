ADVERTISEMENT

This LS election is for overall development of the country, says V.K. Singh

April 14, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen. (retd.) V.K. Singh campaigned for S.G.M. Ramesh, BJP’s candidate in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Singh said: “The upcoming Lok Sabha election is not for small issues but for the overall development of villages in our country. The country will see development when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power for the third time.”

The BJP members took out a rally in Tiruvarur town via Melaveethi and Duragaya Street along with hundreds of BJP cadres.

Later in Kumbakonam, Mr. Singh campaigned for the Pattali Makkal Katchi Mayiladuthurai candidate M. K. Stalin and visited Suriyanar temple for puja.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US