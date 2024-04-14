This LS election is for overall development of the country, says V.K. Singh

April 14, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen. (retd.) V.K. Singh campaigned for S.G.M. Ramesh, BJP’s candidate in the Nagapattinam Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday.

Mr. Singh said: “The upcoming Lok Sabha election is not for small issues but for the overall development of villages in our country. The country will see development when Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes to power for the third time.”

The BJP members took out a rally in Tiruvarur town via Melaveethi and Duragaya Street along with hundreds of BJP cadres.

Later in Kumbakonam, Mr. Singh campaigned for the Pattali Makkal Katchi Mayiladuthurai candidate M. K. Stalin and visited Suriyanar temple for puja.