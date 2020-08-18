This hospital never fails to deliver

Tiruchi

18 August 2020

The number of pregnant women admitted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital attached to K.A.P.Viswanatham Medical College in Tiruchi has gone up during the pandemic.

According to sources, the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology performs about 700 deliveries a month. Between October and November, the number goes up to 900 to 1,000. However, statistics show that the number of women admitted to the maternity ward in recent months has gone by about 20%.

The hospital performed 910 deliveries in June. Of them, 601 were Caesarean sections. The total number of deliveries in July was 794 including 523 C-sections.

It is said that the sudden spike in the number of deliveries is due to the reluctance of private hospitals to admit pregnant women for delivery in view of surging cases of COVID-19.

K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical Hospital is the main hope for many pregnant women. Many affluent women too got admitted to the maternity wards of Tiruchi GH to give birth, officials said.

“Though the rapid spread of COVID-19 has changed the dynamics of hospital functioning, we have performed a record number of deliveries,” said R. Yeganathan, Medical Superintendent, MGMGH, Tiruchi.

The hospital has performed 100 deliveries successfully of women who tested positive. There has been no death of either of pregnant women or the newborns.

MGMGH Dean K. Vanitha says that out of 100 deliveries, 22 have been normal and 78 C-sections. Both the mothers and the infants are doing well. Out of 100 infants, two have found to be positive. All have been discharged from the hospital.

The hospital has also treated 44 babies born to positive mothers outside the hospital. One baby who tested positive is fine, Dr. Vanitha added.