Thiruvisalur Gangavatarana Mahotsavam concludes

THANJAVUR

05 December 2021 08:35 IST

Hundreds of devotees visited the Mutt on the last day of the 10-day annual festival

The Gangavatarana Mahotsavam at Sri Sridhara Ayyaval Mutt, Thiruvisalur, near Kumbakonam concluded on Saturday with the followers of Sri Sridhara Venkatesha Ayyaval having a bath in`holy water’ in the Mutt.

Hundreds of devotees visited the Mutt on the last day of the 10-day annual festival, Karthigai Amavasai (New Moon Day in the Tamil month of Karthigai), and drenched themselves with water drawn from the well.

It is believed that Gangai (the holy river Ganga) flowed onto the streets of this village from the well after Ayyaval rendered the Gangaashtakam on Karthigai Amavasai, pleading with Gangai to help him perform a prayachittam as directed by his followers.

Taking a dip in the well water on the auspicious occasion of Karthigai Amavasai was considered a sacred event by the followers of Sri Sridhara Ayyaval.