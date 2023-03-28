ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruvarur Ther nears completion

March 28, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Fabrication of the top portion of the gigantic Thiruvarur Ther sponsored by the Velakurichi Aadheenam is under way at Tiruvarur.

The work, which began a week ago, had reached the stage of wrapping decorative sheets on the top portion of the ther (chariot) built using bamboo poles. Sri Satya Gnana Mahadeva Paramacharya Swami who had inspected the ongoing work has said that the Aadheenam had allocated ₹29 lakh for the fabrication of the ther and for performing the abhishekam in connection with the festival. The festival will be held on April 1 along with annadhanam.

