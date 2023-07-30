HamberMenu
Thiruvananthapuram - Tiruchi intercity express rescheduled on Aug 1, 2

July 30, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Southern Railway has announced the rescheduling of the Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Junction superfast intercity express on August 1 and 2 in connection with line block and elimination of manned interlocked level crossing gate No. 431 at Madurai Division.

The Thiruvananthapuram Central - Tiruchi Junction express (Train No. 22628) which leaves Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11.35 a.m. is rescheduled to leave at 12.15 p.m. on August 1 and 2, a press release from the Tiruchi Railway Division said on Sunday. 

