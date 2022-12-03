Thiruvaiyaru by-pass road project temporarily suspended

December 03, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvaiyaru by-pass road project has been reportedly kept in abeyance in view of the strong protest from Kandiyur and Thirupoonthuruthi farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitating farmers were objecting to the execution of the by-pass road project through fertile agriculture lands and have attempted to stall the work at Kandiyur on December 2.

Farmers association leaders such as P. R. Pandian, Sugumaran and others called on the agitating ryots on Saturday and extended their support to the agitation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subsequently, it was decided to have a meeting with Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other senior district-level officers of the project implementing department. At the meeting held at the Collectorate it was decided to temporarily suspend the road laying works at Kandiyur and Thirupoonthuruthi, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US