Thiruvaiyaru by-pass road project temporarily suspended

December 03, 2022 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Thiruvaiyaru by-pass road project has been reportedly kept in abeyance in view of the strong protest from Kandiyur and Thirupoonthuruthi farmers.

The agitating farmers were objecting to the execution of the by-pass road project through fertile agriculture lands and have attempted to stall the work at Kandiyur on December 2.

Farmers association leaders such as P. R. Pandian, Sugumaran and others called on the agitating ryots on Saturday and extended their support to the agitation.

Subsequently, it was decided to have a meeting with Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and other senior district-level officers of the project implementing department. At the meeting held at the Collectorate it was decided to temporarily suspend the road laying works at Kandiyur and Thirupoonthuruthi, sources said.