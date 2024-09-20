ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruthuraipoondi tahsildar suspended

Published - September 20, 2024 08:14 pm IST - TIRUVARUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thiruthuraipoondi tahsildar Karl Marx has been placed under suspension on charges of bribery.

According to official sources, a video in which the tahsildar was seen receiving money from a person purportedly to settle an issue relating to a dispute over a piece of land in his domain, went viral on social media. A departmental inquiry was ordered and it was ascertained that the tahsildar had accepted ₹50,000 to ‘settle the issue’. Subsequently, he was placed under suspension by Collector T. Charushree, the sources added.

