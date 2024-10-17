GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli railway line expected to be electrified by March

A few DEMU services are being operated between Thiruturaipoondi and Agasthiyampalli and Tiruvarur and Agasthiyampalli via Thiruthuraipoondi  

Published - October 17, 2024 06:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

R Rajaram
The Southern Railway Construction Organisation is executing the overhead electrification work at an estimated cost of ₹25 crore on Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli railway line.

The overhead electrification project on the Thiruthuraipoondi-Agasthiyampalli broad gauge section is likely to be completed before March.

Work on laying masts is proceeding swiftly along the 37-km section on which passenger train services were resumed in April 2023 after a long gap following conversion of this stretch from metre gauge to broad gauge. 

The Railway Board last year gave its sanction for electrifying this section which falls under the Tiruchi Railway Division and allocated funds for the project. 

Railway sources said the Southern Railway Construction Organisation is executing the project an estimated cost of ₹25 crore.  Work on laying masts would be completed soon on this section that passes through Kariyapattinam, Kuravappulam, Topputhurai, Neyvilakku, and Vedaranyam stations. 

The project has been planned to be completed before March next year, the sources added. Electrification of this stretch would pave the way for the operation of passenger train services hauled by electric locomotives.

At present, a few Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) services are being operated on from Thiruturaipoondi to Agasthiyampalli and back and from Tiruvarur to Agasthiyampalli via Thiruthuraipoondi and back. 

