Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG section to be electrified

August 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The 37-km Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli broad gauge converted section falling under the Tiruchi Railway Division limits is to be electrified.

Sanction has been accorded by the Railway Board, New Delhi for electrifying this broad gauge section where passenger train services recommenced in April after a long gap post completion of gauge conversion.

A month ago the Railway Board, New Delhi had accorded sanction for the electrification of the 149-km Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section via Pattukottai and Aranthangi . Railway sources said consequent to the Railway Board’s sanction for electrification, the Southern Railway Construction Organisation has floated a tender for the works of preparation of design and drawings for Overhead Equipment (OHE) for the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi and Thiruthuraipoondi- Agasthiyampalli sections.

The sources said an agency would be fixed for the preparation of design and drawings for OHE for both BG sections. The Tiruvarur - Karaikudi and the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG stretches are presently the un-electrified sections in Tiruchi Railway Division’s limits with the other railway sections having been electrified over a period of time.

The sources said the electrification project in both sections are expected to be taken up before the end of the current financial year itself. Electrification of both these sections will eventually pave the way for operation of passenger and freight trains hauled by electric locomotives.

The Railway Board had in mid-July given its nod for the electrification of the Tiruvarur - Karaikudi section at a cost of ₹ 143 crore under the ‘Umbrella of electrification of remaining un-electrified sections over the Indian Railways”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually flagged off the train service in the Thiruthuraipoondi - Agasthiyampalli BG converted section via Thopputhurai and Vedaranyam in April this year leading to resumption of train services.