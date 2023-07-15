ADVERTISEMENT

Thiruthiyamalai tank to be renovated under voluntary effort

July 15, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Thiruthiyamalai in Musiri Panchayat union in Tiruchi district and volunteers came together on the occasion of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj’s birth anniversary on Saturday to launch the renovation of the village tank and its inlet channel.

The initiative was taken up under the auspices of Kadaimadai Area Integrated Farmer’s Association (KAIFA) with the support of the Thiruthiyamalai Panchayat, the local residents and voluntary organisations such as Palluyir Padai, Neer and others. KAIFA has been involved in rejuvenating various waterbodies across the state.

According to K. Pandyan, Managing Trustee, Neer, the Thiruthiyamalai tank is spread over 167 acres and irrigates about 200 acres. The waterbody and its inlet channel, the Pungan Vari, will be renovated under the exercise, which is expected to improve the groundwater table in the surrounding areas.

The organisers of the effort hope to complete the renovation of the tank and the inlet channel by mid-August. Efforts would also be made to dig a new channel to tap the surplus flow from the Thiruthalaiyur tank. The new channel is proposed to be linked to the inlet channel of the Thiruthiyamalai tank, Mr. Pandyan said.

