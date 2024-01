Thiruppavai discourse to culminate with Sri Andal Thirukalyanam on January 14, 2024

January 12, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The month-long ‘Thiruppavai Pravachanam’ (discourse) at Sri Navaneethakrishnan Temple on Melaveethi in Thanjavur will culminate on Sunday (January 14, 2024) with Sri Andal Thirukalyanam.

The discourse on Sri Andal’s ‘Thiruppavai’ by former Principal of Thiruvaiyaru Rajahs College T.N. Aravamudhacharyar, organised by Sri Navaneetha Krishnan Sevasamithi Trust, Thanjavur, under Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Alwar Divyaprabandha Project, commenced on December 17, 2023. He will conclude the month-long ‘Margazhi’ discourse at the temple with Sri Andal Thirukalyanam on January 14, according to a trust release.

