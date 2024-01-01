GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thirupattur temple road being widened

The Sri Brahmapureeswarar Temple attracts a large number of devotees throughout the year and the single-lane Other District Road from Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway to P.K. Agaram proved to be inadequate

January 01, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The road stretch from P.K.Agaram to Thirpattur near Tiruchi is being widened by the Highways Department.

The road stretch from P.K.Agaram to Thirpattur near Tiruchi is being widened by the Highways Department. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State Highways Department has begun work on widening the access road to Sri Brahmapureeswarar Temple at Thirupattur near Tiruchi from the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.

The temple attracts a large number of devotees right through the year and the single-lane Other District Road from P.K. Agaram on the highway to the temple had proved to be inadequate to cater to the rising traffic. Consequently, traffic snarls have become frequent on the road, especially when heavy vehicles cross the stretch.

Based on representations from locals and devotees, the Highways Department has taken up widening of the narrow road for distance of about 3.4 km from the highway to the temple at an estimate of ₹4.10 crore.

According to sources, the road would be widened to 7 metres width to allow two-lane traffic comfortably.

N. Saravanan, a road safety activist who had submitted representations to the State government seeking the widening of the road, welcomed the initiative. “Devotees visiting the temple can have a comfortable ride from the highway to the temple once the project is completed,” he said.

Overbridge ready

Meanwhile, a new overbridge constructed across the Upparu on the Peramangalam-Keelavadi Road was opened to traffic on a trial basis by the Highways Department. The overbridge has been built at an estimate of ₹3.35 crore under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme. It was built in place of a causeway, which was frequently flooded during monsoon season disrupting traffic and affecting normal life of residents in Peramangalam, Omandur, Thinnanur and Abinimangalam villages.

Mr. Saravanan pointed out that it was an important access road to people visiting the Anna Kamakshi-Masi Periyannaswamy and other temples at Omandur and nearby places.

