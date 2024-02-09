Thirunavukkarasar urges Centre to expedite Tiruchi Metro Rail project

February 09, 2024 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Tiruchi Lok Sabha member of the Congress Su. Thirunavukkarasar has placed before the Centre a host of railway-related demands and in the road sector pertaining to his Parliamentary constituency. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar raised his set of demands in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and Friday to draw the attention of the Centre.

Placing the long-pending demands under Rule 377 on Friday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar urged the Centre to upgrade the two-lane national highway from Tiruchi to Devipattinam via Pudukottai, Karaikudi, and Devakottai into a four-lane.

He sought the upgrade of the 240-km Thanjavur-Pudukottai-Aranthangi-Karaikudi-Kallal-Kalayarkoil-Maravamangalam-Ilayangudi-Paramakudi-Mudukulathur-Sayalkudi state highway stretch into a national highway. He pleaded for the upgrade of the State highway stretches from Pudukottai to Mimisal via Aranthangi and Avudayarkoil (70km); Aranthangi-Nagudi-Kattumavadi and Musiri-Kulithalai-Pudukottai-Alangudi-Peravurani-Sethubavachathram into national highways.

Speaking during the Zero Hour on Thursday, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar urged the Centre to expedite the Metro Rail service project in Tiruchi as early as possible. He said Tiruchi city was situated in the central part of Tamil Nadu. Several Central government public sector undertakings, including the BHEL and the Ordnance Factory, were located in its vicinity. The population in and around Tiruchi was high with heavy public movement to the city, he said and urged the Centre to expedite the Metro Rail service project in Tiruchi at the earliest.

He requested the Railway Minister to introduce a daily train from Manamadurai to Chennai via Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Aranthangi and Peravurani and daily trains from Tiruchi to Bengaluru and from Pudukottai to Chennai via Tiruchi besides a daily intercity express between Tiruchi and Chennai. Laying a new railway line from Thanjavur to Pudukottai was yet another demand.