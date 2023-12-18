GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thirunavukkarasar seeks Tiruchi-Bengaluru daily train service

The Tiruchi MP urges Ashwini Vaishnaw to look at the proposal as the passengers struggled to get a ticket in the Mayiladuthurai-Mysore Express; he also seeks inter-city express between Chennai and Tiruchi

December 18, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Su. Thirunavukkarasar, Lok Sabha member from Tiruchi, has urged Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to consider introducing one more daily train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru. 

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar raised this long-pending demand along with a few others pertaining to Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.  

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said as the Mayiladuthurai-Mysuru Express was always crowded, it was difficult to get a confirmed ticket in that train and sought the introduction of a daily train between Tiruchi and Bengaluru. 

He requested the Railway Minister to introduce an intercity express between Tiruchi and Chennai. The MP wanted the train to be run with departure time of 6 a.m. from Tiruchi to reach Chennai Egmore by noon. The same train could leave Egmore around 2.30 p.m. to reach Tiruchi in the evening.

Operation of a daily train service between Manamadurai and Chennai via Sivaganga, Karaikudi, Aranthangi, Peravurani, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram and a daily train service between Pudukottai and Chennai via Tiruchi were his other demands.

He said construction of overbridge and subway at Thiruvappur in lieu of level-crossing no. 372 between Vellanur and Pudukottai railway stations in the Tiruchi-Manamadurai broad gauge section was pending with the Railway Board. 

Construction of an overbridge or a subway at Karuveppalan in lieu of level-crossing no. 376 between Vellanur and Pudukottai stations in the Tiruchi-Manamadurai section, which was sanctioned, needed to be speeded up.  Mr. Thirunavakkarasar sought a new railway line between Thanjavur and Pudukottai via Gandarvakottai for which a survey was sanctioned in 2012-2013. 

