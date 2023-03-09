HamberMenu
Thirunavukarasar holds review meeting

March 09, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchi Member of Parliament Su. Thirunavukarasar, who is also the Chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee, held a review meeting at the Collector’s Office here on Thursday.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, District Revenue Officer R. Abirami and senior officials and heads of various departments participated in the meeting. The progress of various schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Scheme, Jal Jeevan Mission, National Horticultural Mission, National Food Security Mission, Smart City Mission and others was taken up for review.

Mr. Thirunavukarasar said that besides the State government schemes, the district administration had given importance to implementing the Centrally sponsored schemes as well. The progress was satisfactory and he had asked the officials to implement the schemes in a time bound manner, Mr. Thirunavukarasar added.

