Thirunallar gears up for Sani Peyarchi

November 29, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KARAIKAL

The Hindu Bureau

Karaikal Collector A. Kulothungan inspects the preparations made for ‘Sani Peyarchi’ at Dharbaranyeswarar Swamy temple at Thirunallar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangment

The district administration of Karaikal has begun preparatory works at Dharbaranyeswarar Swamy Temple at Thirunallar in view of the upcoming Sani Peyarchi on December 20.

Lakhs of devotees converge at the famous temple on the occasion of Sani Peyarchi, the transit of Saturn from one Rasi to the othe, once in two-and-a-half years. Special pujas and maha deeparadhana will be performed on the day. Devotees take a holy dip at the temple pond.

The Karaikal district administration, temple authorities, and the police have started making arrangements for the occasion.

A. Kulothungan, Collector, K. Arunagirinathan, Executive Officer, Sri La Sri Kandha Swamy Thambiran of Dharumapuram Adheenam and senior officials from the Public Works, Health and Rural Development departments have conducted a joint inspection to take stock of the preparatory works under way at the temple.

Mr. Kulothungan said nearly 20 lakh devotees were expected to visit the temple on December 20 and adequate amenities would be provided for the huge influx of people. The temple management had decided to issue three types of entry tickets – ₹1,000, ₹600, and ₹300 – for darshan on the day of Sani Peyarchi and steps were under way to set up temporary kiosks for providing drinking water.

Official sources said the district administration had also scaled up efforts to ensure cleanliness of the surroundings around the temple to maintain hygiene. Extensive security arrangements would be put in place at vital locations to ensure the safety of devotees. Dedicated parking facilities for two-wheelers and four-wheelers would be created a few metres from the temple.

